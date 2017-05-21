CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Braun has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and started in left field for the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Braun hit third Sunday in his first appearance since May 10. Braun, who had been sidelined by a strained left calf, was hitting .287 with seven homers and 18 RBIs.

Milwaukee optioned right-hander Tyler Cravy to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Cravy had been recalled on Saturday to bolster a tired bullpen before the game was postponed because of rain.