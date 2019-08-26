2 Hong Kong cricketers banned for life, another for 5 years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Cricket Council has given life bans to two Hong Kong cricketers on Monday while another received a five-year ban for breaching anti-corruption rules.

Brothers Irfan Ahmed and Nadeem Ahmed were banned for life and their team-mate Haseeb Amjad is barred from all forms of cricket for five years.

Irfan was found guilty on nine offences while his brother Nadeem was found guilty of the three offences under the ICC code.

During the hearing, the ICC tribunal heard evidence that all three players fixed or contrived to fix matches, failed, for reward, to perform and failed to disclose approaches to fix during a number of international fixtures across a two-year period.

“This has been a long and complex investigation which has uncovered systematic attempts to influence moments in matches by experienced international cricketers over a period of time,” ICC general manager Alex Marshall said. “Their conduct was premeditated and sophisticated and each of the Ahmed brothers sought to corrupt others.”

Marshall said that players fixed “specific overs” — known as spot fixing — during Hong Kong’s World Cup qualifiers against Scotland and Canada in 2014.

“These matches were won by Hong Kong so it did not materially affect the results of the tournament, however I cannot reiterate strongly enough to any player considering this that we treat any form of fixing - spot or match - with the upmost seriousness,” Marshall said. “With the fixers finding it harder than ever before to penetrate the highest levels of the game, we are increasingly seeing them turn their attention to other avenues in the sport and we will continue to work with members to ensure players at all levels are educated about the dangers of corruption.”

Marshall added he hopes the severity of the sanctions imposed deters “other players from taking this path” and demonstrates to cricket fans around the world “our commitment to a corruption-free sport.”

