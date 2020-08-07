U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup in NZ moved to 2022

By The Associated Press
 
The Women’s Cricket World Cup in February in New Zealand has been postponed for a year.

Also, the men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia that had been pushed from October-November this year to the same time in 2021, was delayed by another year to 2022.

India, which was to host the T20 World Cup in 2021, will stage it as planned with all 16 teams which qualified for the 2020 edition participating in India.

There will be a new qualifying process for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council on Friday.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

The Women’s World Cup will be played in February-March 2022.

The qualifying event for the remaining three places will be held in next year.

“There has been no women’s international cricket played since the conclusion of the Women’s T20 World Cup (in March) and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

“Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained.”

On Saturday, Cricket Australia interim chief executive Nick Hockley faced several questions about India’s possible influence in the men’s 2021 T20 World Cup decision during a media teleconference. The first question was whether it had been “India’s call” to host the next T20 World Cup instead of Australia.

“It was an ICC decision, made by the ICC board,” Hockley said. “We have to respect that India had the hosting rights for the 2021 event. In many ways, hosting in 2022 in Australia gives us an even better chance of putting on the event we originally planned for. We’re just pleased that we have some certainty.”

Hockley was also asked whether the traditional Boxing Day test in Melbourne against India was in jeopardy of being moved because of the big increase in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne over the past month, forcing a lockdown in the city and an overnight curfew.

“If we can get a crowd at the MCG, we are going to play at the MCG,” Hockley said. “There are 4 1-2 months to go. It is premature to be talking about this.”

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports