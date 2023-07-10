Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
F1 British Grand Prix
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
‘Joy Ride’ movie review

2023 Baseball Draft Selections

Sunday, July 9
First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind.

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon.

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas.

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.

11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU.

12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford.

13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland.

14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia.

15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi.

16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va.

17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt.

18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest.

19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU.

20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla.

21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona.

22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio.

23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif.

24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida.

25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill.

26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla.

27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla.

28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska.

