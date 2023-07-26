2023 Baseball Signing Bonuses

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings

2023 Baseball Signing Bonuses

By The Associated Press
 
The signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2023 baseball amateur draft:

First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU, $9.2 million

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU, $9 million

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind., $7,697,500

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida, $8 million

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C., $7,144,200

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon, $5.5 million

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest. $5.7 million

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas, $4,897,500

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee, $5,716,900

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore. $4.5 million

11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU, $5,253,000

12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford, $4.4 million

13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland, $4,848,500

14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia, $4 million

15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi, $3.9 million

16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va., $3,997,500

17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt, $4,169,700

18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest. $3.15 million

19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU, $3,877,600

20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla., $3 million

21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona, $3,618,200

22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio, $3.8 million

23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif., $2.5 million

24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida, $2,997,500

25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill., $2.8 million

26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla., $3.3 million

27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla., $3.1 million

28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska, $2,478,200

29. Seattle Mariners, Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield H.S., Va., $3.2 million

30. Seattle Mariners, Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School, Ga., $2.5 million

31. Tampa Bay Rays, Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy, Fla., $2,002,950

32. New York Mets, Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga. $2.75 million

33. Milwaukee Brewers, Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y., $2 million

34. Minnesota Twins, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy, Fla., $2,481,400

35. Miami Marlins, Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass., $4.1 million

36. Los Angeles Dodgers, Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas, $1,847,500

37. Detroit Tigers, Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner H.S., Pa., $2,847,500

38. Cincinnati Reds, Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU, $2,097,500

39. Oakland Athletics, Myles Naylor, 3B, St Joan of Arc Catholic School, Ontario, $2,202,500