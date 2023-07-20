Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2023 Baseball Signing Bonuses

The signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2023 baseball amateur draft:

First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU, $9.2 million

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind., $7,697,500

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida, $8 million

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon, $5.5 million

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest. $5.7 million

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas, $4,897,500

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee, $5,716,900

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.

11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU, $5,253,000

12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford, $4.4 million

13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland, $4,848,500

14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia.

15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi, $3.9 million

16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va., $3,997,500

17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt.

18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest. $3.15 million

19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU.

20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla., $3 million

21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona, $3,618,200

22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio.

23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif.

24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida, $2,997,500

25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill., $2.8 million

26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla., $3.3 million

27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla., $3.1 million

28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska, $2,478,200

29. Seattle Mariners, Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield H.S., Va.

30. Seattle Mariners, Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School, Ga.

31. Tampa Bay Rays, Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy, Fla., $2,002,950

32. New York Mets, Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga. $2.75 million

33. Milwaukee Brewers, Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y., $2 million

34. Minnesota Twins, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy, Fla.

35. Miami Marlins, Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass.

36. Los Angeles Dodgers, Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas.

37. Detroit Tigers, Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner H.S., Pa.

38. Cincinnati Reds, Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU, $2,097,500

39. Oakland Athletics, Myles Naylor, 3B, St Joan of Arc Catholic School, Ontario, $2,202,500