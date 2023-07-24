2023 Baseball Signing Bonuses

Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
By The Associated Press
 
The signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2023 baseball amateur draft:

First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU, $9.2 million

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU, $9 million

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind., $7,697,500

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida, $8 million

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon, $5.5 million

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest. $5.7 million

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas, $4,897,500

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee, $5,716,900

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.

11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU, $5,253,000

12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford, $4.4 million

13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland, $4,848,500

14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia, $4 million

15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi, $3.9 million

16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va., $3,997,500

17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt, $4,169,700

18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest. $3.15 million

19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU, $3,877,600

20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla., $3 million

21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona, $3,618,200

22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio, $3.8 million

23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif.

24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida, $2,997,500

25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill., $2.8 million

26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla., $3.3 million

27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla., $3.1 million

28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska, $2,478,200

29. Seattle Mariners, Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield H.S., Va.

30. Seattle Mariners, Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School, Ga., $2.5 million

31. Tampa Bay Rays, Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy, Fla., $2,002,950

32. New York Mets, Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga. $2.75 million

33. Milwaukee Brewers, Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y., $2 million

34. Minnesota Twins, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy, Fla., $2,481,400

35. Miami Marlins, Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass.

36. Los Angeles Dodgers, Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas, $1,847,500

37. Detroit Tigers, Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner H.S., Pa.

38. Cincinnati Reds, Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU, $2,097,500

39. Oakland Athletics, Myles Naylor, 3B, St Joan of Arc Catholic School, Ontario, $2,202,500