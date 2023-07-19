FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record

2023 Baseball Signing Bonuses

By The Associated Press
 
Share

The signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2023 baseball amateur draft:

First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.

Other news
FILE - Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald directs the team before an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. The legal headaches could only be starting for Pat Fitzgerald and Bob Huggins as their attorneys plot the next steps after Northwestern and West Virginia parted ways with them in moves that left some industry experts perplexed. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Northwestern hazing scandal puts school in company with schools such as Penn State
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse.
In this photo released by Yan Guanghua Yan Guanghua, one of TikTok earliest livestreamers in China, conducts a livestream from her studio in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province in July 2023. Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe, hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals with eyes on a potentially lucrative market, despite uncertainties over the Chinese social media platform's future in the U.S. and elsewhere. (Yan Guanghua via AP)
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales.
FILE - Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Amusan says she has been charged with a rules violation for missing three doping tests in the span of 12 months. The Nigerian posted the news on her Instagram account Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and said she would fight the charges. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Tobi Amusan, women’s record holder in 100 hurdles, charged with missing 3 drug tests
World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan says she has been charged with an anti-doping rules violation for missing three drug tests in the span of 12 months.
FILE - An election worker shows ballots to the media before being distributed at polling stations, at a warehouse in Barcelona, Spain, July 18, 2023. Claims of vote rigging and election fraud are spreading in Spain ahead of that nation's pivotal election on Sunday. The allegations are strikingly similar to claims spread by ex-President Donald Trump and others in the United States ahead of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
Voting fraud claims spread ahead of Spanish election
Claims of vote rigging and election fraud are spreading in Spain ahead of that nation’s pivotal election on Sunday.

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind., $7,697,500

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon, $5.5 million

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest. $5.7 million

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas, $4,897,500

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee, $5,716,900

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.

11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU, $5,253,000

12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford, $4.4 million

13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland, $4,848,500

14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia.

15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi, $3.9 million

16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va., $3,997,500

17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt.

18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest. $3.15 million

19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU.

20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla., $3 million

21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona, $3,618,200

22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio.

23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif.

24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida, $2,997,500

25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill.

26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla., $3.3 million

27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla.

28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska, $2,478,200

29. Seattle Mariners, Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield H.S., Va.

30. Seattle Mariners, Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School, Ga.

31. Tampa Bay Rays, Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy, Fla., $2,002,950

32. New York Mets, Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga. $2.75 million

33. Milwaukee Brewers, Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y., $2 million

34. Minnesota Twins, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy, Fla.

35. Miami Marlins, Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass.

36. Los Angeles Dodgers, Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas.

37. Detroit Tigers, Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner H.S., Pa.

38. Cincinnati Reds, Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU, $2,097,500

39. Oakland Athletics, Myles Naylor, 3B, St Joan of Arc Catholic School, Ontario, $2,202,500