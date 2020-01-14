3-and-out: PGA Tour moving Byron Nelson from Trinity Forest

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

3-and-out: PGA Tour moving Byron Nelson from Trinity Forest

 
Share

DALLAS (AP) — The PGA Tour will move the Byron Nelson away from Trinity Forest Golf Club after the tournament is played there for only the third time this May.

The links-style course south of downtown Dallas was built in 2014 on the site of a former landfill. The Nelson moved there in 2018 after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving, Texas, about 25 miles away.

The PGA Tour hasn’t said where the Nelson will be played after this year’s tournament.

Disappointing attendance at Trinity Forest and decreased revenues for charity were significant factors in the decision. The course has an unusual look for a PGA Tour venue because it has no trees.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

Trinity Forest officials said in a release that PGA Tour officials cited weather issues during the first two years that exposed deficiencies with tournament infrastructure, and that it was determined by the course and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, which hosts the event, that those issues couldn’t be remedied easily.

The start of the third round in last year’s tournament was delayed six hours by heavy rains and play was suspended by darkness, leading to 27 holes on the final day for the leaders. There were also weather issues in 2018, when the final round had a four-hour rain delay and it was nearly dark for the final putt of the tournament.

The Salesmanship Club’s Momentous Institute, a nonprofit that provides education and therapeutic services for about 5,500 children and family members each year, benefits from the Nelson’s net proceeds. After peaking at more than $6 million a year when at Four Seasons, last year’s tournament netted less than half of that.

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who played his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old at Four Seasons, is a member of Trinity Forest. So is CBS NFL broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports