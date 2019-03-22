FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
3-time champ Venus Williams wins opening match at Miami Open

 
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Three-time tournament champion Venus Williams won her opening match Thursday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3.

Williams, making her 20th appearance in the tournament, won the title in 1998, 1999 and 2001 when the event was played on Key Biscayne. It moved this year to the Miami Dolphins’ complex, and Williams played in the stadium.

Cori Gauff, a 15-year-old wild card from Delray Beach, Florida, became the youngest player since 2009 to win a WTA Tour match when she beat Catherine McNally 6-3, 6-4.

Whitney Osuigwe, a 16-year-old qualifier from Bradenton, Florida, also earned her first WTA Tour victory. She beat Mari Osaka, 6-2, 6-4. Osaka is the sister of 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

No. 3-seeded Petra Kvitova won her opening match by beating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

