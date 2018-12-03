4 men charged after fan disorder at Arsenal-Tottenham

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
LONDON (AP) — Police say four men have been charged following misbehavior by fans at the north London derby in the English Premier League, during which a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The banana skin was thrown onto the perimeter of the field after Aubameyang scored the opening goal of Arsenal’s 4-2 win on Sunday and celebrated in front of Tottenham’s travelling supporters.

The Metropolitan Police said three men have been charged with throwing a missile onto a soccer field and were bailed to attend court on Dec. 18. Another man was charged with a public-order offense.

Tottenham said on Sunday the supporter who threw the banana skin will be issued with a ban.

Arsenal and Tottenham were charged by the English Football Association on Monday with failing to control their players after a mass scuffle during the second half, sparked by a “shush” celebration by Tottenham’s Eric Dier after his goal made it 1-1.

The FA said the teams “failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

