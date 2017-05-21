ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yankees manager Joe Girardi had some strong words about plate umpire Scott Barry after ejections and beanballs overshadowed another poor outing by New York ace Masahiro Tanaka.

Corey Dickerson homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays won their season-high fourth in a row, beating the Yankees 9-5 Saturday in a game that included three hit batters, three ejections and one animated argument.

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge hit his 15th home run, most in the majors. He also doubled and has a career-best eight-game hitting streak.

Girardi used his hands to cover the plate with dirt after being tossed by Barry in the fifth inning. That came right after pitching coach Larry Rothschild was ejected by Barry during a mound visit.

"Just upset," Girardi said. "If I'm going to get tossed for asking about one of my coaches, I might as well get my money's worth."

Girardi also took issue with Barry for not cleaning the plate with his brush afterward.

"I'm not very appreciative of that, as well," Girardi said. "I thought he stared down some of our hitters today, too, for longer than he needed to when they questioned some calls."

Umpire crew chief Paul Emmel said Rothschild and Girardi were both ejected for arguing pitches.

"When Scott went out there to break Rothschild, he argued pitches," Emmel said. "Same with Joe, he argued pitches. You cannot argue pitches."

Rays starter Matt Andriese hit Matt Holliday after giving up a home run to Gary Sanchez in the fifth. In the bottom half, Yankees reliever Tommy Layne plunked Dickerson, who had hit two home runs off Tanaka.

Andriese (4-1) hit Aaron Judge with a pitch leading off the sixth and was thrown out. The 6-foot-7 Judge dropped his bat and calmly went to first base after being struck.

"I know that Tommy's pitching and a sinker got away and got Dickerson," said Judge, who was hit in the ribs. "It's baseball. It's going to happen. They're going to hit guys, and I was one that got hit. It's part of it."

Emmel said Andriese "was ejected for intentionally throwing at the hitter."

Andriese said there was no intent.

"(Barry) felt it was time for Matt to go, and that's the decision you live with," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Tanaka (5-3) struggled for the second consecutive start, allowing six runs and nine hits, including three homers, in three-plus innings. The Yankees ace gave up a career-high eight runs and career high-tying four homers over 1 2/3 innings in a 10-7 loss last Sunday to Houston.

Both Girardi and Rothschild said Tanaka is fine physically.

Dickerson hit a leadoff homer in the first and a three-run drive in the fourth. Longoria also homered for the Rays and Logan Morrison had a two-run single during a three-run fifth that made it 9-4.

After Morrison's single, Rothschild went to the mound and was tossed.

"I just said I thought he missed a couple pitches, and that was it," Rothschild said. "I didn't raise my voice, I didn't swear."

Chase Headley drove in three runs for the Yankees, who lost for the seventh time in 10 games. They had been 12-0 when Judge homered.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Sanchez was back in the lineup after sitting out Friday with a stiff neck. He stayed in Saturday's game after being struck on the mask near the right jaw by Daniel Robertson's foul ball in the sixth.

Rays: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles' tendon surgery), who had his rehab assignment at Class A Charlotte shut down last Sunday after three games because of foot soreness, took batting practice against RHP Tommy Hunter and could resume running Monday. ... Hunter (right calf strain) threw 27 pitches but has not started fielding drills.

OUT OF SIGHT

Girardi missed Friday's game to attend the high school graduation of his daughter and didn't see Judge and second baseman Starlin Castro collide while chasing Daniel Robertson's foul ball. Both were OK. "Maybe I won't (watch it)," Girardi said. "Judge running into anyone, the wall, I worry about the wall."

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (3-2), coming off 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a 7-1 win over Kansas City Tuesday, faces Rays RHP Chris Archer (3-2) Sunday. Archer struggled his last time out, giving up seven runs and career-high six walks in an 8-7 loss Monday at Cleveland.