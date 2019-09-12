U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
49ers-Bengals Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
SAN FRANCISCO (1-0) at CINCINNATI (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 1½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Francisco 1-0; Cincinnati 1-0

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 11-4

LAST MEETING — Bengals beat 49ers 24-14, Dec. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK — 49ers beat Buccaneers 31-17; Bengals lost to Seahawks 21-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 20, Bengals No. 23

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (19t), PASS (30).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (20), PASS (7).

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers’ edge in series includes Super Bowl victories behind Joe Montana in 1981 and 1988 seasons, Cincinnati’s only appearances in title game. ... 49ers have highest winning percentage vs. Cincinnati of any NFL team, making only seventh visit to Cincinnati ... San Francisco seeks first 2-0 start since 2012. Last opened season with two road wins in 1989. ... Niners spent week practicing in Ohio at Youngstown State to avoid second straight cross-country flight. ... Niners one of five teams with no three-and-out drives in opener. ... Niners had three INTs in opener, surpassing last year’s NFL-record low of two. DBs Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon had INT returns for TDs. ... San Francisco had at least three sacks, three takeaways in game for first time since 2014 opener. ... DE Nick Bosa and DE Dee Ford each had sacks in 49ers debut. ... QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 166 yards, had 80.2 rating, his fewest yards in 11 career starts and second-lowest rating. ... RB Matt Breida expected to get bulk of running load with RB Tevin Coleman out with ankle injury. Breida had 15 carries for 37 yards last week after averaging 5.3 yards per rush in 2018. ... First-year Bengals coach Zac Taylor makes NFL regular-season home debut. ... QB Andy Dalton posted career highs with 35 completions and 418 yards passing vs. Seahawks, first 400-yard game of career. ... Eight receivers caught passes led by John Ross III, who had careers highs with seven catches, 158 yards and two TDs. ... TE C.J. Uzomah had career-high 66 yards receiving on four catches. ... Bengals ran only 14 times for 34 yards. ... Defense forced seven three-and-out possessions, most since 2017 vs. Baltimore. ... Fantasy tip: Dalton’s 51 attempts vs. Seattle show that Taylor likes to control ball with short passes. Top running back Joe Mixon hurt left ankle against Seattle, so Bengals will likely be looking to throw.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL