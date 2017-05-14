MIAMI (AP) — Julio Teheran allowed three hits over six scoreless innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Saturday night.

Nick Markakis had three hits and drove in a run, Darby Swanson also drove in a run, and Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the eighth for the Braves.

Teheran (3-3) beat the Marlins for the first time in seven starts. He struck out four and walked two while throwing 94 pitches.

Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.

Justin Bour homered for the Marlins have lost five straight and 14 of their last 17 dropping to last place in the NL East behind the Braves.

The retractable roof and operable walls were open for the fifth straight game, which is the most consecutive in a row since Marlins Park debuted in 2012. The Marlins are 0-6 with the roof open this season.

Miami's Edinson Volquez (0-5) made his first start since May 2 after being reinstated from the disabled list due to a blister on his thumb and allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Volquez did not allow a hit until the fourth inning when Freddie Freeman's fly ball dropped in for a double as left fielder Marcell Ozuna lost the ball in the lights.

Freeman scored on a base hit by Markakis, who scored on a base hit by Swanson later in the inning for a 2-0 lead.

Bour hit a home run off Eric O'Flaherty to lead off the seventh cutting the deficit to 2-1. It was Bour's first career home run off a left-handed pitcher in 135 plate appearances.

Kemp's infield hit in the eighth to charging third baseman Derek Dietrich led to a run when Dietrich's throw went past Bour at first base.

Marlins' right-hander Brian Ellington was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for Volquez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm) had a bullpen session cut short on Saturday due to discomfort. "It didn't go as well as we would have liked today so we'll just see where that goes," manager Don Mattingly said. "So we're at a little bit of a holding pattern with Wei-Yin."

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (3-2, 4.29 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday. Dickey is 10-2 with a 2.87 ERA in 15 games, 13 starts, over his career against the Marlins.

Marlins: Mattingly planned to announce a starting pitcher following the game.