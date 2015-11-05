6 injured as Serbian, Croatian fans clash at Athens airport

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say at least six people have been hospitalized and 10 detained after rival fans from Serbia and Croatia clashed — using chains, baseball bats and brass knuckles — at Athens International Airport.

The clashes occurred Thursday following a Champions League match between Olympiakos and Dinamo Zagreb, despite an agreement between the two clubs to sell no away tickets.

The Serbian fans had traveled to Athens to support Olympiakos and took part in the clashes, most dressed in black and wearing hoods.

Olympiakos won the Group F game 2-1.