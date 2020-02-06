ISACA Announces 2020 Slate of Events for Business Technology Professionals Around the Globe

Press release content from Business Wire. The AP news staff was not involved in its creation.

ISACA, a global association serving business technology professionals in audit, security, cybersecurity, executive, compliance, risk, privacy, control and IT roles, announced its annual event schedule, which includes learning opportunities focused on emerging technologies, innovation, best practices and professional development.

Disruptive technologies, forthcoming ISACA research on global election security, and ISACA enterprise solutions, including the CSX Training Platform and the CMMI Cybermaturity Platform , will be highlighted in conferences in 2020.

The 2020 CACS conferences, set for North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Oceania region and Latin America, will offer educational sessions in audit and assurance, big data, risk management, governance and more. The CACS Conferences are the premier events for audit/assurance, COBIT, compliance, risk, security, and strategy/governance professionals. Knowledge, tools and strategies will be shared at all levels of expertise.

Additional conferences offer more focused content for in-depth learning. Capability Counts 2020 will gather global thought leaders from diverse industries to share best practices that advance organizational capabilities and performance. The Governance, Risk, and Control Conference (GRC), co-hosted with the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), offers an immersive event featuring networking, education and professional development specific to internal audit and IT risk professionals.

“ISACA’s learning and networking opportunities offer professionals innovative content and interactive experiences to not only enhance their current skills but to also prepare for the future of tech and the challenges that they and their enterprises will face,” said Julia Kanouse, senior vice president of membership at ISACA. “Being strategic amidst change and adding value to their roles and organizations is necessary given the fast-paced environments in which we are now working. ISACA’s events and programs support the continuous education journeys needed to help both individuals and enterprises realize the positive potential of technology.”

ISACA features a variety of learning opportunities that fit almost any schedule, including in-person training weeks for individuals and on-site trainings for enterprises, as well as online opportunities like virtual trainings with a live remote instructor, live webinars, and a library of on-demand sessions.

ISACA conferences include options for pre- or post-conference workshops for networking and for in-depth, hands-on training. ISACA’s 2020 conferences and educational events are listed below. For a complete look at ISACA’s global events and education, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events .

Capability Counts, 21-22 April 2020, Crystal City, Arlington, Virginia, USA

North America CACS, 12-14 May 2020, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

GRC Conference, co-hosted with The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), 17-19 August, 2020, Austin, Texas, USA

Latin CACS, 27-28 August 2020, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Oceania CACS, 31 August-1 September 2020, Perth, Western Australia

Asia Pacific CACS, 11-12 September 2020, Chennai, India

Africa CACS, 5-6 October 2020, Lagos, Nigeria

EuroCACS/CSX , 28-30 October 2020, Helsinki, Finland

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA ( www.isaca.org ) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 145,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide.

