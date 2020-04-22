OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 22, 2020--

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The dividend is payable July 15, 2020, to holders of record at June 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2020.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 56 th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005917/en/

CONTACT: Puerto Rico & USVI:Idalis Montalvo (idalis.montalvo@orientalbank.com) at (787) 777-2847

US:Gary Fishman (gfishman@ofgbancorp.com) and Steven Anreder (sanreder@ofgbancorp.com) at (212) 532-3232

KEYWORD: CARIBBEAN PUERTO RICO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: OFG Bancorp

Copyright Business Wire 2020.

PUB: 04/22/2020 04:10 PM/DISC: 04/22/2020 04:10 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005917/en