Latin America 3D Cell Culture Market 2019-2027 - Increasing Usage of 3D Cell Culture in Organ Transplantation & Drug Screening Presents Lucrative Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 26, 2019--

The “Latin America 3D Cell Culture Market 2019-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Latin America market for 3D cell culture has been projected to showcase a growth in terms of revenue, with 12.69% of CAGR in the forecasting duration of 2019-2027.

Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America countries together constitute the Latin American 3D cell culture market.

Though Latin America is not as developed as other regions in the world, there is an increased awareness among market players in this region, which is raising the demand for the 3D cell culture market in Latin America. In Brazil, the improvement in the healthcare system and the new arrival of market players are expected to drive growth in the country’s 3D cell culture market in the upcoming years.

Besides, regenerative medicine has found wide-scale adoption in the country, owing to its applications in the treatment of several chronic and non-communicable diseases. Moreover, there are initiatives by the government that are fostering the development of regenerative medicine in Brazil. The world’s largest clinical trials in stem cells have also been conducted in Brazil. The country has established eight cell technology centers (CTCs) dedicated to producing stem cells for the purpose of research and clinical trials. These factors are thus aiding the growth of Brazil’s 3D cell culture market in the forecast years.

Some of the established giants in the 3D cell culture market are InSphero, Tecan Group Ltd., GE Healthcare, Lonza Group AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and VWR Corporation.

Key Topics Covered

1. Latin America 3D Cell Culture Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter’s Five Forces Model

2.3. Economic Technological, And Political & Legal Outlook

2.4. Regulatory Outlook

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Cancer Prevalence

2.7.2. High Demand For Organ Transplantation

2.7.3. Promising Developments Using Regenerative Medicine

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Lack Of Skilled Professionals

2.8.2. Incompatibilities Of The Preferred Analytical Technologies With 3D Cell Culture

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increasing Usage Of 3D Cell Culture In Organ Transplantation And Drug Screening

2.9.2. Technological Advancement

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Lack Of Availability Of Data For Research On 3D Cell Culture

2.10.2. Challenges Associated With 3D Cell Culture In Performing Experiments

3. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Technology

3.1. Scaffold-Based

3.1.1. Hydrogels

3.1.2. Polymeric Scaffolds

3.1.3. Micropatterned Surface Microplates

3.2. Scaffold-Free

3.2.1. Hanging Drop Microplates

3.2.2. Spheroid Microplates Containing Ultra-Low Attachment (Ula) Coating

3.2.3. Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture

3.2.4. Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting

3.3. 3D Bioreactors

4. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Cancer

4.2. Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry

4.3. Drug Development

4.4. Stem Cell Research

4.5. Other Applications

5. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Component

5.1. Media

5.2. Reagents And Consumables

6. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By End-User

6.1. Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Organizations

6.2. Research Laboratories And Institutes

6.3. Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers

6.4. Other End-Users

7. 3D Cell Culture Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. Latin America

7.1.1. Country Analysis

7.1.1.1. Brazil

7.1.1.2. Mexico

7.1.1.3. Rest Of Latin America

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Becton Dickinson and Company

8.2. Tecan Group Ltd.

8.3. PromoCell GmbH

8.4. Corning Inc.

8.5. Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.

8.6. 3D Biotek, LLC

8.7. Merck KGaA

8.8. Emulate

8.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.10. GE Healthcare

8.11. InSphero

8.12. Lonza Group AG

8.13. VWR Corporation

8.14. Synthecon, Incorporated

