Jamal Khashoggi

Turkey

Saudi account of Khashoggi killing is widely denounced

By CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA, ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and SARAH EL DEEBOctober 20, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey will “never allow a cover-up” of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, a senior official in Turkey’s ruling party said Saturday, reflecting international skepticism over the Saudi account that the writer died during a ...

AP Top News

The Latest: Germany reassessing arms sales to Saudi Arabia

October 21, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Germany’s foreign minister is calling into question the sale of arms to ...

Istanbul

Trump: Saudi arrests in Khashoggi death a ‘good first step’

By ZEKE MILLER and ASHLEY THOMASOctober 20, 2018

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday called Saudi Arabia’s announcement that suspects are in custody in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “good first step” and said he would work with Congress on a U.S. response.

The president spoke to the media at a ...

Saudi Arabia

The Jamal Khashoggi I knew: mentor, bridge between cultures

By KATHERINE ROTHOctober 20, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Sitting in my suburban American kitchen, it is easy to feel that Saudi Arabia is a world away, that events at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul — as gruesome as they now seem to have been — have little to do with me.

Except for one thing.

Almost 25 years ago, Jamal ...

AP Top News

Silenced forever: Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi is dead

By SARAH EL DEEBOctober 20, 2018

BEIRUT (AP) — Two days after Jamal Khashoggi vanished into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, The Washington Post published a column featuring his byline and the headline “A missing voice.” The space below it was blank.

That influential voice on Saudi affairs has been silenced forever after ...

AP Top News

Saudis blame ‘fistfight’ for Jamal Khashoggi’s death

By SUZAN FRASER, SARAH EL DEEB and JON GAMBRELLOctober 20, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a “fistfight” in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom claimed early Saturday, finally admitting that the writer had been slain at its diplomatic post. Authorities said 18 Saudi suspects were in custody and intelligence officials ...

Turkey

Turkey to reveal details of probe into Khashoggi’s killing

By CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA and ZEYNEP BILGINSOYOctober 21, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — In a sign of growing pressure on Saudi Arabia, Turkey said it will announce details of its investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday and U.S. congressional leaders said the Gulf kingdom — in particular its crown prince — should face severe ...

AP Top Stories October 21 P

October 21, 2018

Here are the top stories for Sunday, October 21: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister responds to Khashoggi death; One of Taiwan's fastest trains crashes; A migrant caravan re-forms in Mexico; A floor caves in during a dance party.

Turkey

The Latest: Khashoggi’s fiancée put under police protection

October 21, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the fallout from the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his country’s consulate in Istanbul (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Turkey’s official news agency says the fiancée of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi has been given 24-hour police ...

Saudi FM calls Khashoggi death ‘unacceptable’

October 21, 2018

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi earlier this month at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul "unacceptable." (Oct. 21)

Dubai

AP Analysis: Saudi prince likely to survive worst crisis yet

By JON GAMBRELLOctober 21, 2018

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul is unlikely to halt Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s rise to power, but could cause irreparable harm to relations with Western governments and businesses, potentially ...

Turkey

Saudi writer saw Turkey as base for a new Middle East

By SARAH EL DEEBOctober 21, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — Friends say Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a proud Arab who wanted to set up a base in his ancestral homeland of Turkey, contributing to the growing community of exiled Arabs who have taken refuge there.

For Khashoggi, a history lover, the growing Arab community and ...

AP Top News

A timeline of Saudi statements on the killing of Khashoggi

October 20, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — The official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he mysteriously disappeared after entering his country’s consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

The latest announcement on Saturday, declaring that Khashoggi had died ...

Climate

AP FACT CHECK: Trump inflates jobs impact of Saudi arms deal

By HOPE YEN and CALVIN WOODWARDOctober 20, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump inflated the projected benefits of an arms deal with the Saudis as he defended his wait-and-see attitude about Saudi complicity in the disappearance of a journalist whose apparent murder has sparked world outrage.

On immigration enforcement, the ...

AP Top News

Patrick Leahy

Vermont Sen. Leahy decries Saudi ‘cover-up’

October 20, 2018

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says the Saudi account of the death of a journalist “reeked of a cover-up.”

After initially denying any involvement in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, the kingdom said early Saturday that the Saudi writer and critic of Crown ...

AP Top News

Turkey

The Latest: Trump: I do find Saudi explanation credible

October 20, 2018

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):

4:15 a.m.

Asked whether he thought Saudi Arabia’s explanation for the ...

AP Top News

Trump: US could consider sanctions for Khashoggi

October 19, 2018

President Donald Trump says he could consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Oct. 19)

Saudi Arabia

What’s at stake if investors begin to shun Saudi Arabia

By DAVID McHUGHOctober 19, 2018

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The disappearance of a Saudi journalist last seen entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul has shaken confidence in the country as a place to do business, with potential consequences for billions of dollars in investments going into and out of the ...

AP Top Stories October 19 P

October 19, 2018

Here are the top stories for Friday October 19: The Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion, Remains of Saudi journalist believed to be in Turkish forest, A Migrant caravan turns back from Mexican border, Two bucks lock horns in Ohio street fight.

Turkey probes if Khashoggi taken from consulate

October 19, 2018

A Turkish official said investigators are looking into the possibility missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's remains may have been taken to a forest outside Istanbul or to another city after his suspected killing at the consulate.(Oct. 19)

Turkey

Hezbollah leader calls on Saudi Arabia to end war in Yemen

October 19, 2018

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has called on Saudi Arabia to make a “courageous” decision and end the fighting in Yemen, saying the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey has tarnished the kingdom’s image to an unprecedented degree.

Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah ...

Lyon

Ex-Interpol leader’s wife: “Everybody in China is at risk”

By JOHN LEICESTEROctober 19, 2018

LYON, France (AP) — The wife of the former Interpol president who is being detained in China on bribery charges says she’s been contacted by Chinese diplomats, who have told her they’re holding a letter from him for her.

Grace Meng says, however, that she’ll only agree to meet Chinese ...

AP Top Stories October 19 A

October 19, 2018

Here's the latest for Friday October 19th: Trump says it looks as though Saudi journalist is dead; Trump campaigns for Senate candidates; Florida officials say 24 dead from hurricane; Prince Harry climbs famous Sydney bridge.

MO Senate Race talk Khashoggi, guns and tariffs

October 19, 2018

Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill faced off with Republican challenger Josh Hawley during their first one-on-one debate Thursday night in St. Louis, Missouri. Topics included missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, gun laws and tariffs. (Oct. 19)

AP Top News

The Latest: Trump: ‘Certainly looks’ like Saudi writer dead

October 19, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says it “certainly looks” as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

Trump did not say Thursday what he ...

AP Top News

Trump concedes Khashoggi likely dead, threatens consequences

By MATTHEW LEE and DARLENE SUPERVILLEOctober 19, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday it “certainly looks” as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and he threatened “very severe” consequences if the Saudis are found to have murdered him. His warning came as the administration toughened its response ...

AP Top News

The Latest: UN expert: Government abductions are new worry

The Associated PressOctober 19, 2018

The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times Eastern Daylight Time):

9:15 p.m.

A U.N. expert says the world is witnessing “a new and very ...

Turkey

Key groups urge Turkey to seek UN probe of missing Khashoggi

EDITH M. LEDEREROctober 19, 2018

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leading human rights and journalists’ organizations urged Turkey on Thursday to ask the United Nations to launch an investigation into the disappearance and “possible extrajudicial execution” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, ...

Trump: ‘Certainly looks’ as Saudi writer is dead

October 18, 2018

President Donald Trump says it "certainly looks" as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead. (Oct. 18)

Pence on Khashoggi: ‘World deserves answers’

October 18, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence echoed President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in remarks about Saudi Arabia and missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a trip to Colorado. (Oct. 18)

AP Top News

Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

By SUZAN FRASER, SARAH EL DEEB and JON GAMBRELLOctober 18, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — A member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s entourage during several trips abroad walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just before writer Jamal Khashoggi vanished there, a surveillance photo leaked Thursday shows, drawing the kingdom’s heir-apparent closer to the ...

Saudi Arabia

Mnuchin says he will not attend Saudi investment conference

By MARTIN CRUTSINGEROctober 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he will not attend an investment conference in Saudi Arabia.

Mnuchin made the announcement on his Twitter account , saying that the decision was made after a White House ...

Man linked to Saudi prince was at Saudi consulate

October 18, 2018

A man who traveled with the Saudi Crown Prince's entourage to the US was seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just before Jamal Khashoggi vanished there. Meanwhile, Turkish crime-scene investigators continued searching for answers. (Oct. 18)

Netherlands

Western government officials cancel trip to Saudi event

October 18, 2018

PARIS (AP) — Senior government officials from the United States, France, Britain and the Netherlands joined a growing list of people cancelling out of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia amid questions over the kingdom’s involvement in the disappearance of a dissident writer.

“I will ...

Pompeo: US takes Khashoggi disappearance seriously

October 18, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he told Saudi Arabia's rulers that the U.S. takes "very seriously" the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Oct. 18)

Israel

The Latest: Putin: Iran pullout contingent on Syria security

October 18, 2018

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Russia President Vladimir Putin’s comments (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says any talks about the withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria would be contingent on providing security guarantees for Syria.

Putin said ...

Turkey

Turkey pledges accountability in Saudi probe; critics wonder

By CHRISTOPHER TORCHIAOctober 18, 2018

Under global scrutiny, Turkey vows to get to the bottom of the alleged killing of a Saudi journalist at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. But some observers see a double standard in promises of transparency from a government accused of stifling freedom of expression.

Since an attempted ...

AP Top News

Analysis: With ‘America First,’ where do human rights rank?

By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and CATHERINE LUCEYOctober 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — If it’s an “America First” presidency, where does that rank human rights?

President Donald Trump’s refusal to put public pressure on Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is raising a question that has dogged his foreign policy. In dealing with ...

Turkey

Khashoggi warns in last column of free rein to silence media

By ASHLEY THOMASOctober 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post has published a new column by missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in which he warns that governments in the Middle East “have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate.”

The Post published the

Turkey

The Latest: Trump asks for journalist video ‘if it exists’

October 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s remarks on the missing Saudi journalist (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is asking Turkey for audio and video relating to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “if it exists.”

The ...

Turkey

AP Top News

Police search Saudi consul’s home in Khashoggi case

By SUZAN FRASER, FAY ABUELGASIM and JON GAMBRELLOctober 18, 2018

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish crime-scene investigators searched the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul on Wednesday in the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, and a pro-government newspaper published a gruesome account of the journalist’s alleged slaying.

As Saudi Arabia’s ...

Turkey

The Latest: Washington Post publishes new Khashoggi column

October 18, 2018

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):

3:45 a.m.

The Washington Post has published a new column by Jamal ...

