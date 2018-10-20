Saudi account of Khashoggi killing is widely denounced
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey will “never allow a cover-up” of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, a senior official in Turkey’s ruling party said Saturday, reflecting international skepticism over the Saudi account that the writer died during a ...
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):
10:55 p.m.
Germany’s foreign minister is calling into question the sale of arms to ...
LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday called Saudi Arabia’s announcement that suspects are in custody in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “good first step” and said he would work with Congress on a U.S. response.
The president spoke to the media at a ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Sitting in my suburban American kitchen, it is easy to feel that Saudi Arabia is a world away, that events at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul — as gruesome as they now seem to have been — have little to do with me.
Except for one thing.
Almost 25 years ago, Jamal ...
BEIRUT (AP) — Two days after Jamal Khashoggi vanished into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, The Washington Post published a column featuring his byline and the headline “A missing voice.” The space below it was blank.
That influential voice on Saudi affairs has been silenced forever after ...
Saudis blame ‘fistfight’ for Jamal Khashoggi’s death
ISTANBUL (AP) — Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a “fistfight” in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom claimed early Saturday, finally admitting that the writer had been slain at its diplomatic post. Authorities said 18 Saudi suspects were in custody and intelligence officials ...
Turkey to reveal details of probe into Khashoggi’s killing
ISTANBUL (AP) — In a sign of growing pressure on Saudi Arabia, Turkey said it will announce details of its investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday and U.S. congressional leaders said the Gulf kingdom — in particular its crown prince — should face severe ...
AP Top Stories October 21 P
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the fallout from the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his country’s consulate in Istanbul (all times local):
10:40 p.m.
Turkey’s official news agency says the fiancée of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi has been given 24-hour police ...
Saudi FM calls Khashoggi death ‘unacceptable’
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul is unlikely to halt Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s rise to power, but could cause irreparable harm to relations with Western governments and businesses, potentially ...
Saudi writer saw Turkey as base for a new Middle East
ISTANBUL (AP) — Friends say Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a proud Arab who wanted to set up a base in his ancestral homeland of Turkey, contributing to the growing community of exiled Arabs who have taken refuge there.
For Khashoggi, a history lover, the growing Arab community and ...
ISTANBUL (AP) — The official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he mysteriously disappeared after entering his country’s consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.
The latest announcement on Saturday, declaring that Khashoggi had died ...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump inflated the projected benefits of an arms deal with the Saudis as he defended his wait-and-see attitude about Saudi complicity in the disappearance of a journalist whose apparent murder has sparked world outrage.
On immigration enforcement, the ...
Vermont Sen. Leahy decries Saudi ‘cover-up’
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says the Saudi account of the death of a journalist “reeked of a cover-up.”
After initially denying any involvement in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, the kingdom said early Saturday that the Saudi writer and critic of Crown ...
The Latest: Trump: I do find Saudi explanation credible
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):
4:15 a.m.
Asked whether he thought Saudi Arabia’s explanation for the ...
Trump: US could consider sanctions for Khashoggi
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The disappearance of a Saudi journalist last seen entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul has shaken confidence in the country as a place to do business, with potential consequences for billions of dollars in investments going into and out of the ...
AP Top Stories October 19 P
Turkey probes if Khashoggi taken from consulate
Hezbollah leader calls on Saudi Arabia to end war in Yemen
BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has called on Saudi Arabia to make a “courageous” decision and end the fighting in Yemen, saying the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey has tarnished the kingdom’s image to an unprecedented degree.
Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah ...
Ex-Interpol leader’s wife: “Everybody in China is at risk”
LYON, France (AP) — The wife of the former Interpol president who is being detained in China on bribery charges says she’s been contacted by Chinese diplomats, who have told her they’re holding a letter from him for her.
Grace Meng says, however, that she’ll only agree to meet Chinese ...
AP Top Stories October 19 A
MO Senate Race talk Khashoggi, guns and tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):
4:05 p.m.
President Donald Trump says it “certainly looks” as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.
Trump did not say Thursday what he ...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday it “certainly looks” as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and he threatened “very severe” consequences if the Saudis are found to have murdered him. His warning came as the administration toughened its response ...
The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times Eastern Daylight Time):
9:15 p.m.
A U.N. expert says the world is witnessing “a new and very ...
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leading human rights and journalists’ organizations urged Turkey on Thursday to ask the United Nations to launch an investigation into the disappearance and “possible extrajudicial execution” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, ...
Trump: ‘Certainly looks’ as Saudi writer is dead
Pence on Khashoggi: ‘World deserves answers’
ISTANBUL (AP) — A member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s entourage during several trips abroad walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just before writer Jamal Khashoggi vanished there, a surveillance photo leaked Thursday shows, drawing the kingdom’s heir-apparent closer to the ...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he will not attend an investment conference in Saudi Arabia.
Mnuchin made the announcement on his Twitter account , saying that the decision was made after a White House ...
Man linked to Saudi prince was at Saudi consulate
PARIS (AP) — Senior government officials from the United States, France, Britain and the Netherlands joined a growing list of people cancelling out of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia amid questions over the kingdom’s involvement in the disappearance of a dissident writer.
“I will ...
Pompeo: US takes Khashoggi disappearance seriously
MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Russia President Vladimir Putin’s comments (all times local):
6:00 p.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says any talks about the withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria would be contingent on providing security guarantees for Syria.
Putin said ...
Under global scrutiny, Turkey vows to get to the bottom of the alleged killing of a Saudi journalist at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. But some observers see a double standard in promises of transparency from a government accused of stifling freedom of expression.
Since an attempted ...
WASHINGTON (AP) — If it’s an “America First” presidency, where does that rank human rights?
President Donald Trump’s refusal to put public pressure on Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is raising a question that has dogged his foreign policy. In dealing with ...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post has published a new column by missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in which he warns that governments in the Middle East “have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate.”
The Post published the
The Latest: Trump asks for journalist video ‘if it exists’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s remarks on the missing Saudi journalist (all times local):
11:55 a.m.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is asking Turkey for audio and video relating to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “if it exists.”
The ...
Police search Saudi consul’s home in Khashoggi case
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish crime-scene investigators searched the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul on Wednesday in the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, and a pro-government newspaper published a gruesome account of the journalist’s alleged slaying.
As Saudi Arabia’s ...
The Latest: Washington Post publishes new Khashoggi column
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):
3:45 a.m.
The Washington Post has published a new column by Jamal ...