A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).

Arizona — No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.

Atlanta — No fans in September. Affected Sept. 13 against Seattle and will affect on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Baltimore — No fans for the start of the season.

Other news
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

Buffalo — No fans in September. Affected against New York Jets and will affect on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina — Hopeful of fans in October.

Chicago — Team plans no fans for now.

Cincinnati — Had no fans for home opener on Sept. 13 against Chargers. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.

Cleveland — State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.

Dallas — Announced plans for limited capacity for all games, beginning with Week 2 vs. Atlanta.

Denver — Had no fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis — No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.

Jacksonville — Had fans at opener vs. Colts, plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City — Had about 17,000 fans for opener against Houston, plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas — No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Los Angeles Rams — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Miami — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota — No fans at home games in September. Affected Sept. 13 loss against Green Bay and will affect Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

New England — No fans at home games in September.

New Orleans — Had no fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants — No fans “until further notice.”

New York Jets — No fans “until further notice.”

Philadelphia — No fans “until further notice.”

Pittsburgh — No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.

San Francisco — Had no fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.

Seattle — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay — No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee — No fans Sept. 20 vs. Jacksonville. Allow 10% or about 7,000 fans, on Oct. 4 against Pittsburgh, 12.5% (8,500) on Oct. 11 vs. Buffalo and 18% (10,000) on Oct. 18 vs. Houston. Plan for 21% capacity in November and December.

Washington — No fans for 2020 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL