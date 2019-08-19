FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Abbott names new election chief after voter citizenship flub

By CLARICE SILBER
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a new secretary of state on Monday after his previous one resigned amid backlash for wrongly questioning the U.S. citizenship of nearly 100,000 voters.

The Republican governor announced in a statement that he appointed Texas Workforce Commission Chair Ruth Ruggero Hughs to serve as the new secretary of state, a position that also oversees the state’s elections. Ruggero Hughs has chaired that commission since last August.

“I am proud to appoint Ruth as Secretary of State and I am confident that her experience at the Texas Workforce Commission will translate into success in this new role,” Abbott said. “Under Ruth’s leadership, we will continue to build the Texas brand on the international stage and uphold the integrity of our elections.”

The Republican governor’s appointment comes after former Secretary of State David Whitley’s office led a botched scouring of voter rolls in January that misidentified scores of people as non-citizens. Facing questions about the review from Congress, the state ended up settling a federal lawsuit.

Other news
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

President Donald Trump used the information Whitley’s office provided to renew his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Whitley stepped down in May as it became clear that Democrats in the Texas Legislature would deny him the confirmation vote needed to continue serving. He transitioned soon after to a new job as a special advisor to Abbott with a salary of $205,000.

Republicans never forced a vote on Whitley, sidestepping partisan battles ahead of a potential fight for their GOP majority in 2020.

Dallas state Rep. Rafael Anchia, who chairs the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, said in a statement that the caucus invites Ruggero Hughs to work closely with lawmakers to rebuild confidence in the department.

“Texas ranks near the bottom of voter turnout nationwide,” Anchia said. “And when Texans sense that election officials are rigging the system, it reduces participation and harms our democracy.”

State Sen. Jose Rodriguez, chairman of the Democratic caucus in the chamber, said he is concerned about Ruggero Hughs’ vote in April supporting a rule change that exempts app-based companies that hire contractors from paying unemployment insurance for those workers.

The Democrat from El Paso said that rule change should have instead been accessed by the Legislature and that he is looking further into Ruggero Hughs’ qualifications for the position.

“I would like to know more about her background regarding voting and whether she has any track record of supporting more access to the ballot box or the opposite,” Rodriguez said.

___

Follow Clarice Silber on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClariceSilber