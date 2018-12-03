FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Aberg scores twice in 3rd, Ducks beat Caps 6-5

By The Associated Press
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pontus Aberg scored twice in the third period, giving Anaheim the lead with 5:05 remaining, and the Ducks stopped Washington’s seven-game winning streak with a 6-5 victory Sunday

The Ducks trailed 5-1 in the second before rallying for their fourth consecutive victory. Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists and Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist in the finale of a five-game trip.

Ryan Miller stopped 19 shots, and Andrew Cogliano and Hampus Lindholm also scored in Anaheim’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist for Washington, which chased John Gibson after scoring three times in the first part of the first period. Nickslas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals.

JETS 4, RANGERS 3, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Scheifele started Winnipeg’s third-period comeback and scored the deciding goal in the shootout against New York.

Jack Roslovic and Bryan Little also scored in the third as the Jets erased a 3-0 deficit and won their third straight. Jacob Trouba had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 16 shots.

Marc Staal had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast also scored for New York. Henrik Lundvist made 39 saves through overtime as the Rangers lost for the fourth time in five games.

FLAMES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist and Calgary beat Chicago to take the Pacific Division lead.

Derek Ryan also scored, and Mike Smith made 22 saves for the Flames. Jonathan Toews and Dylan Strome scored for struggling Chicago, which dropped its fourth straight and lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Blackhawks fell to 3-8-2 since Jeremy Collition replaced fired coach Joel Quenneville.

AVALANCHE 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for his 24th career shutout and first of the season and Colorado beat Detroit to stretch its points streak to 11 games at 9-0-2.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and Gabriel Landeskog also scored.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 shots for Detroit.

SHARKS 3, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Martin Jones made 40 saves and San Jose beat Montreal to snap a four-game skid.

Justin Braun, Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski scored to help San Jose improve to 13-10-5. Jones is 7-1-0 in his career against Montreal. Jeff Petry scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 26 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 12-10-5 overall and fell to 1-3-0 on their current five-game homestand.

KINGS 2, HURRICANES 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Martinez scored with 2:13 left, Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots for his 50th career shutout and Los Angeles defeated Carolina.

Martinez tipped Jake Muzzin’s pass past goalie Petr Mrazek to help the Kings end a two-game skid. Kyle Clifford added an empty-net goal with 53 seconds remaining.

Quick earned his first shutout this season. Mrazek made 33 saves for the Hurricanes, who earned at least one point in five of their previous six games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports