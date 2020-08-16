U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Aces win seventh straight with victory over Fever

By The Associated Press
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jackie Young had 16 points to lead five Las Vegas players scoring in double figures and the Aces beat the Washington Mystics 88-73 on Saturday for their seventh consecutive win.

Dearica Hamby had 14 points and five assists, Sugar Rodgers and A’ja Wilson scored 12 points apiece, and Angel McCoughtry added 11 for the Aces (8-2). Rodgers shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Wilson had four steals.

The Mystics (3-7) went scoreless for nearly five minutes as Las Vegas used a 12-0 run to make it 20-10 late in the first quarter and take the lead for good.

Ariel Atkins scored 17 points to lead the Mystics, who have lost seven straight after winning three in a row to open the season.

SPARKS 90, FEVER 76

Riquna Williams hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and the Sparks beat the Fever for their fourth consecutive win.

Rookie Te’a Cooper scored a season-high 14 points and Chelsea Gray added 13. Gray, Candace Parker, Sydney Wiese and Brittney Sykes each had five of the Sparks’ 25 assists on 33 made field goals.

The Sparks scored the first seven points and never trailed. Williams hit five 3s as Los Angeles (7-3) outscored the Fever 30-16 in the second quarter, including three during a 15-2 run that made it 50-27 with 1:51 left in the first half. Indiana trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Kelsey Mitchell made a season-high seven 3-pointers and led the Fever (4-6) with 25 points.

LYNX 94, LIBERTY 64

Napheesa Collier had her second consecutive double-double, Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and the Lynx beat the Liberty.

Collier scored 26 points — one shy of her career high set last year as a rookie — and grabbed 13 rebounds. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft added five assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Lynx (7-3) used a 24-6 run over the final six minutes of the second quarter and the opening minutes of the third to take a 53-33 lead when Collier capped the spurt with 7:31 to go. Dangerfield scored seven points and Collier six during that stretch.

Jazmine Jones led the Liberty (1-9) with 13 points. New York, which has lost four in a row, shot 30% from the field and scored a season-low 64 points.