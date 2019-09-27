ACLU argues pregnant women wrongly returned to Mexico

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

ACLU argues pregnant women wrongly returned to Mexico

By COLLEEN LONG
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights groups are demanding an investigation by Homeland Security’s watchdog into the practice of sending pregnant women back over the U.S.-Mexico border to wait out their asylum claims.

Pregnant women have been forced to sleep on the floor and were provided inadequate food and water in U.S. custody, only to then be sent to Mexico, where their medical needs are largely ignored unless they are in labor, according to the complaint filed Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union and Texas Civil Rights projects.

Some of the women returned over the border were eight months pregnant and are staying in crowded shelters in dangerous parts of Mexico, and women reported they were afraid to leave encampments, but there is often no fresh water in migrant encampments.

The complaint filed with the Homeland Security’s inspector general details more than a dozen women who have been returned to Mexico. More than 45,000 migrants have been returned to Mexico since January. Lawsuits have been filed challenging the practice, and there have been reports of migrants threatened, kidnapped and robbed by cartels in addition to fetid conditions at shelters.

Other news
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp

Homeland Security didn’t immediately comment, nor did the inspector general’s office.

In one case, a 25-year-old Honduran woman who was six months pregnant was returned to Ciudad Juárez in August, along with her husband and 4-year-old daughter.

Her first court hearing is Dec. 10 — she’s due on Dec. 22.

They are now living in a migrant shelter, and she’s afraid to go outside because shootings have occurred, and others have been followed.

“She has been warned to not leave her child alone or she risks abduction,” according to the complaint. “She has no access to medical care in Mexico.”

The complaint argues that vulnerable populations, like pregnant women, should be excluded. It argues women need special medical care.

The U.S. has also made a massive change in its asylum system , denying claims to anyone who crossed through another country first after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the changes could go into effect while a legal battle plays out.