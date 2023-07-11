Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday7/11/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors wait for updates on inflation and corporate profits.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after another quiet day of trading. The Dow rose 316 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%. The week’s main event arrives Wednesday when the government offers the latest update on inflation in consumer prices.

The hope on Wall Street is that a continued easing in inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Activision Blizzard jumped 10% after a judge ruled Microsoft could move forward on its takeover of the video game maker.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.73 points, or 0.7%, to 4,439.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.02 points, or 0.9%, to 34,261.42.

The Nasdaq composite rose 75.22 points, or 0.5%, to 13,760.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.11 points, or 1%, to 1,913.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.31 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 526.54 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 99.98 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.70 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 599.76 points, or 15.6%.

The Dow is up 1,114.17 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,294.22 points, or 31.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 152.12 points, or 8.6%.