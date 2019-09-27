U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Aguero and Di Maria out of Argentina squad for friendlies

 
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Forwards Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria were left out of Argentina’s squad announced Friday for friendlies against Germany and Ecuador in October.

Neither the Manchester City striker nor the Paris Saint-Germain winger have played for Argentina since the latest Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina also will be without players from Boca Juniors and River Plate for its friendlies on Oct. 9 against the Germans in Dortmund and four days later against Ecuador in Elche, Spain.

Boca and River will face each other in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores next month.

The list announced by coach Lionel Scaloni also includes Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for the first time.

Captain Lionel Messi was not called up because of his three-month suspension from internationals due to comments against South American soccer body Conmebol during the Copa America.

___

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Agustín Marchesín (Porto), Juan Musso (Udinese), Emiliano Martínez (Arsenal).

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Renzo Saravia (Porto), Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Walter Kannemann (Grêmio), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Leonardo Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Guido Rodríguez (América de México), Matías Zaracho (Racing), Leonardo Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolás Domínguez (Vélez Sarsfield), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Erik Lamela (Tottenham).

Strikers: Matías Vargas (Espanyol), Nicolás González (Stuttgart), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports