AL.com’s Josh Bean wins top Alabama sports writing award

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Josh Bean of AL.com received the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing award at the association’s 46th annual convention Sunday in Hoover. The award was both Bean’s and AL.com’s first overall Herby Kirby Award.

Bean, who won two awards at this year’s convention, won the Herby Kirby Award for his story on “Southeastern High School Athlete, Justin Bolden. How does he fine time for two jobs, schoolwork, sports and girlfriend.” The story also won Best Baseball Feature without a deadline.

The Herby Kirby Award is given in memory of longtime Birmingham Post-Herald sports writer Herby Kirby, who died in the press box after covering Notre Dame’s 24-23 national football championship win over Alabama in the 1973 Sugar Bowl.

The Tuscaloosa News took home a convention-high six awards followed by AL.com with five. The Montgomery Advertiser, Opelika-Auburn News, Anniston Star, Decatur Daily, Call News, Cherokee County Herald, Auburn Plainsman, Auburn Undercover.com and Florence Times-Daily each won one.

A list of the winners:

Best Sports Story, Writing On A Deadline, Professional Or College Event

Runner Up: Tom Green, AL.com, Auburn digging into their bag of tricks against Arkansas State

Winner: Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser, Gwen Jackson, a former Miss Basketball at Eufaula, both laughs and cries over her memories of playing for Tennessee’s Pat Summitt on the day of Summitt’s death

Best Sports Story, Writing On A Deadline, Prep Or Other Amateur

Runner Up: Gregg Dewalt, TimesDaily, Lauderdale County winning the Class 3-A girls basketball championship was as easy as 1-2-3. Those jersey numbers are worn by triplets who closed out their high school careers.

Winner: Erik Bacharach, Opelika-Auburn News, Glenwood swept Augauta for baseball state title in AIDA Class AAA Championship

Best Column

Runner Up: Christopher Walsh, Bleacher Report

Winner: Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News

Best Football Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: James Cepea, AL.com, Herb Hand nearly died before ever meeting Gus Malzahn due to brain hemmorrhage

Winner: Tom Green, AL.com, To know Kevaroe Lawrence, you must first know Jamal Lawrence

Best Baseball Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Gregg Dewalt, TimesDaily, Paralyzed Coach, Collinwood High School’s baseball coach

Runner Up: David Elwell, The Decatur Daily, One of the special things about athletics is the unique bond between teammates

Winner

Josh Bean, AL.com, Southeastern High School Athlete, Justin Bolden. How does he fine time for two jobs, schoolwork, sports and girlfriend.

Best Softball Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Tony Tsoukalas, The Anniston Star, Softball Boom: State of Alabama digs in as one of the nation’s bright lights in the sport

Winner: Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, University of Alabama Softball team’s senior day

Best Track and Field or Cross Country Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Josh Bean, AL.com, Emily Frederick is different, but not for the obvious reason

Winner: Tony Tsoukalas, The Anniston Star, Golden boy: Alabama’s James ready to defend his Summer Olympics crown

Best General Sports Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Becky Hopf, The Tuscaloosa News, Participation medal looks exactly like all the others, but very different

Winner: David Elwell, The Decatur Daily, Intensity of competition has grown for female athletes so have the knee injuries

Best Enterprise Story

Runner Up: Aaron Suttles, The Tuscaloosa News, The University of Alabama Athletic Department signed some big checks

Winner: Paul Beaudry, AL.com, Problems with Parents: Coaches speak their mind

Best Investigative Story

Winner: James Crepea, AL.com, Woman recants domestic violence claim that factored into Jovon Robinson’s dismissal at Auburn

Breaking News Story

Runner Up: James Crepea, AL.com, Jovon Robinson’s dismissal from Auburn

Winner: Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News, Berry High School head football coach Danny Raines

Best Story or Series Writing, Non Daily, Best Column or a Feature

Runner Up: Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald, Spring Garden’s Anderson McDonald driven by perfection

Winner: Arthur L. Mack, Call News, Jeremiah and Caleb Castille. Testimony from a professional football, and son who stars in the movie “Woodlawn”

Best Story or Series Writing, Non Daily, Best Game Story

Runner Up: Arthur L. Mack, Call News, Class 5A and 4A Boys’ and Girls’ team State Track and Field Championships

Winner: Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald, Hayes accounts for seven TDs, leads Piedmont back to 3A title game

Best Deadline Story/Gamer - Student

Runner Up: Evan McCullers, Opelika-Auburn News, Glenwood vs. Lee-Scott Game

Winner: Sam Butler, The Auburn Plainsman, Similarities Auburn and Clemson Share

Best Enterprise/Feature - Student

Runner Up: Tyler Waldrep, The Crimson White, Jonathan Allen, Stone Bridge High School

Winner: Evan McCullers, AuburnUndercover.com, Daniel Thomas, Robert E. Lee High School

Best Headlines

Winner

The Tuscaloosa News Staff: Hurts So Good, He’s Out, To Russia With Gloves, Fitz-Hattrick

Best Sports Layout (Four Sections from anytime in the Year)

Winner: Monica Collier, TimesDaily

Best Sports Layout

Winner: The Tuscaloosa News, What Does It Take To Repeat

Best Supplement or Special Edition

Winner: The Tuscaloosa News

Sweepstakes Award (Herby Kirby Memorial Award)

Best Story From All Categories Above

