FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alabama routs Florida to stay alive in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT
 
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer in Alabama’s six-run first inning and the Crimson Tide routed Florida 15-3 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game Saturday night.

Tow finished with four RBIs to help Alabama (58-9) advance to play Arizona in an elimination game later in the evening.

The Gators (49-18) lost both of their games at the World Series.

Florida ace Kelly Barnhill lasted just two-thirds of an inning in her college finale. She was USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year in 2017.

Alabama scored four more in the third inning, and the rout was on.

Florida finally scored in the seventh inning on homers by Kendyl Lindaman and Sophia Reynoso.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .