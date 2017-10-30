FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Alabama season preview capsule

By The Associated Press
 
Alabama

Last season: 19-15, lost in first round of NIT

Nickname: Crimson Tide

Coach: Avery Johnson

Conference: Southeastern

Who’s gone: F Bola Olaniyan (6.4 rpg), G Corban Collins (7.0 ppg), F Jimmie Taylor (5.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg)

Who’s back: G Braxton Key. Led Alabama in scoring as a freshman, averaging 12.0 ppg and 5.7 rpg. G Dazon Ingram averaged 10.5 ppg and led team in assists and 3-point percentage; only Tide player to start all 34 games. F Donta Hall provided size and rebounding inside, leading team in blocks and field goal percentage.

Who’s new: G Collin Sexton is a consensus Top 10 recruit, and the freshman is a second-team preseason All-SEC pick. G John Petty is a two-time Alabama Mr. Basketball out of Huntsville. They were the centerpieces of the program’s highest rated recruiting class, rated No. 5 by three major recruiting services. F/C Daniel Giddens sat out last season after transferring from Ohio State.

The Skinny: Appears to have a good shot at making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 and second since 2006. A big reason for that is the arrival of Sexton and Petty, but there’s a strong returning nucleus, too, led by Key and Ingram. Picked to finish fourth in the SEC, the highest projection under Johnson.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25