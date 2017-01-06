Alexander’s 18 points lead Holy Cross past Colgate, 67-61

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Malachi Alexander scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and led four players in double-figure scoring as Holy Cross picked up a Patriot League win at Colgate, 67-61 on Thursday night.

Andrew Bargmann converted a layup with under a minute left to get Colgate within four, 65-61, but the Raiders could get no closer.

Holy Cross has won five of their last seven and entered the game after edging Navy, 51-50 on Monday night.

Alexander shot 7 of 12 from the field and hit 3 of 5 from long range while the Crusaders (8-8, 2-1) shot 23 of 46 as a team, including 11 of 24 from distance. Karl Charles added 13 points, and Robert Champion and Anthony Thompson each added another dozen.

Will Rayman scored 16 points to lead Colgate (3-13, 1-2). The Raiders shot 22 of 42 (52.4 percent), but committed 16 turnovers.