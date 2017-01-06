Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alexander’s 18 points lead Holy Cross past Colgate, 67-61

 
Share

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Malachi Alexander scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and led four players in double-figure scoring as Holy Cross picked up a Patriot League win at Colgate, 67-61 on Thursday night.

Andrew Bargmann converted a layup with under a minute left to get Colgate within four, 65-61, but the Raiders could get no closer.

Holy Cross has won five of their last seven and entered the game after edging Navy, 51-50 on Monday night.

Alexander shot 7 of 12 from the field and hit 3 of 5 from long range while the Crusaders (8-8, 2-1) shot 23 of 46 as a team, including 11 of 24 from distance. Karl Charles added 13 points, and Robert Champion and Anthony Thompson each added another dozen.

Will Rayman scored 16 points to lead Colgate (3-13, 1-2). The Raiders shot 22 of 42 (52.4 percent), but committed 16 turnovers.