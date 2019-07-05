FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ameren says Missouri customers should see slight rate cut

 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Missouri says its customers in the state should see a slight reduction in their electric rates next spring.

The utility filed a proposal Friday with the Missouri Public Service Commission for a $1 million reduction in its revenues from rates. The company said a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month would see a decrease of about 3 cents a month starting in May 2020.

It would be the second rate decrease for its 1.2 million Missouri customers in less than two years. A decrease of $167 million, or 6%, took effect in August 2018, with monthly savings of $6.21 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours.

The company said the proposal would keep rates stable as pursues $5.3 billion worth of upgrades to its system.