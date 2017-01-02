Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
American beats Colgate in OT despite missing 18 FT attempts

 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Gasperini had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and American overcame poor free-throw shooting to beat Colgate 67-64 in overtime on Monday.

The Eagles were just 13 of 31 (41.9 percent) at the stripe, including 2 of 6 in the final 40 seconds of regulation.

American was up by two and had Delante Jones at the line with eight seconds left in regulation, but he missed two. Colgate grabbed the rebound and Sean O’Brien’s turnaround jumper bounced high off the rim and it fell through to tie it. He was fouled on the play but his free throw with 0.9 seconds left was short.

Colgate didn’t make its first field goal of overtime until Tom Rivard’s basket in the lane at the 1:04 mark. After Alex Paquin missed two free throws, Rivard completed a 3-point play to tie it at 64. American split a pair at the line on its next three possessions — the last with five seconds left — and Colgate had a decent look at the buzzer but Francisco Amiel’s 3 was off the mark.

Sa’eed Nelson and Jones added 10 points apiece for American (4-9, 1-1 Patriot League).

O’Brien had five 3-pointers and 21 points, and Will Rayman scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half for Colgate (3-12, 1-1).