American duo Brooks, Johnson score in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — American duo John Brooks and Fabian Johnson scored in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Brooks’ first goal since joining Wolfsburg last year paved the way for a 2-1 win against Schalke. The 25-year-old United States defender, who had a frustrating first season at the Volkswagen-backed club due to injury, met Maximilian Arnold’s corner with a powerful header.

Brooks then gave away a late penalty for a dangerous challenge on Schalke’s Breel Embolo. Nabil Bentaleb equalized from the spot before Daniel Ginczek claimed Wolfsburg’s winner in injury time.

Johnson helped Borussia Moenchengladbach beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, scoring the second goal after playing a one-two with Raffael.

