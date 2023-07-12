The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

 
Friday, March 1

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Other news
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark indulges a student media outlet with a Baylor Bear hand sign before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion
Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference.
This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gonzalo de Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in a scene from "Bird Box: Barcelona." (Andrea Resmini/Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Colorado at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday, March 4

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Belleville at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 4:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Rochester at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

San Diego at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Hartford at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Henderson at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Rochester at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.