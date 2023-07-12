The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

 
Share
All times Eastern
Friday, October 13

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Other news
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark indulges a student media outlet with a Baylor Bear hand sign before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion
Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference.
This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gonzalo de Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in a scene from "Bird Box: Barcelona." (Andrea Resmini/Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 14

Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 15

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18

Texas at Chicago, noon

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, October 20

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 21

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24

San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, October 27

Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, November 2

Milwaukee at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, November 3

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 5

San Jose at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, November 9

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday, November 10

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 11

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 12

Cleveland at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Monday, November 13

Laval at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, November 14

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 11 a.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, November 16

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 17

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 18

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 19

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday, November 20

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, November 24

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 25

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 28

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 1

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Utica at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6

Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 8

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

Hartford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12

Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 14

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 15

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19

Manitoba at Chicago, noon

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 21

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 22

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 23

Calgary at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, December 26

Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Wednesday, December 27

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 28

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 29

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 30

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 31

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday, January 1

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, January 2

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, January 3

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, January 4

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Friday, January 5

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 6

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 7

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, January 11

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, January 12

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 13

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (at Truist Field)

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 14

Toronto at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday, January 15

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 16

San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17

San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, January 19

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 20

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 21

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 22

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 23

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, January 26

Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 27

Laval at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 28

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 1

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 2

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 3

Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 4

2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif.

Monday, February 5

2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif.

Friday, February 9

San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 10

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 11

Charlotte at Cleveland, noon

Tuesday, February 13

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 15

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, February 16

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 17

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 18

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Monday, February 19

Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 22

Milwaukee at Chicago, noon

Friday, February 23

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 24

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.