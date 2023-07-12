American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24
|All times Eastern
|Friday, October 13
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, October 14
Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
|Sunday, October 15
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
|Wednesday, October 18
Texas at Chicago, noon
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday, October 20
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, October 21
San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, October 22
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
|Tuesday, October 24
San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, October 25
Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, October 27
Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, October 28
Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, October 29
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, October 31
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 1
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday, November 2
Milwaukee at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
|Friday, November 3
San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, November 4
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, November 5
San Jose at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 4 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 7
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 8
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Texas at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, November 9
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Friday, November 10
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, November 11
Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, November 12
Cleveland at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
|Monday, November 13
Laval at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.
|Tuesday, November 14
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 15
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 11 a.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, November 16
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, November 17
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, November 18
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, November 19
Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.
|Monday, November 20
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 21
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 22
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday, November 24
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, November 25
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, November 26
Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 28
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 29
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Friday, December 1
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 2
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, December 3
Utica at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, December 5
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 6
Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Friday, December 8
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 9
Hartford at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, December 10
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
|Tuesday, December 12
Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 13
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, December 14
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, December 15
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 16
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, December 17
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, December 19
Manitoba at Chicago, noon
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 20
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, December 21
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Friday, December 22
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 23
Calgary at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, December 26
Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
|Wednesday, December 27
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, December 28
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Friday, December 29
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 30
Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, December 31
Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.
|Monday, January 1
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 2
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 3
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, January 4
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
|Friday, January 5
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, January 6
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, January 7
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 9
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 10
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, January 11
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday, January 12
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, January 13
Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (at Truist Field)
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, January 14
Toronto at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
|Monday, January 15
Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 16
San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 17
San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Friday, January 19
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, January 20
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, January 21
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
|Monday, January 22
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 23
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 24
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, January 26
Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, January 27
Laval at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, January 28
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 5 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 30
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 31
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, February 1
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, February 2
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, February 3
Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, February 4
2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif.
|Monday, February 5
2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif.
|Friday, February 9
San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, February 10
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday, February 11
Charlotte at Cleveland, noon
|Tuesday, February 13
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 14
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, February 15
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Friday, February 16
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, February 17
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, February 18
Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
|Monday, February 19
Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, February 20
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 21
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, February 22
Milwaukee at Chicago, noon
|Friday, February 23
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, February 24
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday, February 25
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.