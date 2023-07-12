The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

 
Monday, Jan. 1

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Other news
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark indulges a student media outlet with a Baylor Bear hand sign before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion
Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference.
This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gonzalo de Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in a scene from "Bird Box: Barcelona." (Andrea Resmini/Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (at Truist Field)

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Toronto at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26

Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Laval at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.