The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

 
Tuesday, April 2

Utica at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Other news
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark indulges a student media outlet with a Baylor Bear hand sign before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion
Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference.
This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gonzalo de Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in a scene from "Bird Box: Barcelona." (Andrea Resmini/Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Springfield at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 5

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.