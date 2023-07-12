The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

 
Friday, Dec. 1

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Other news
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark indulges a student media outlet with a Baylor Bear hand sign before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion
Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference.
This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gonzalo de Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in a scene from "Bird Box: Barcelona." (Andrea Resmini/Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Utica at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Hartford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Manitoba at Chicago, noon

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Calgary at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.