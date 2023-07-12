American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24
|Thursday, Feb. 1
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 2
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Feb. 4
2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif.
|Monday, Feb. 5
2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif.
|Friday, Feb. 9
San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday, Feb. 11
Charlotte at Cleveland, noon
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 15
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 16
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Feb. 18
Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
|Monday, Feb. 19
Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 22
Milwaukee at Chicago, noon
|Friday, Feb. 23
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday, Feb. 25
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.