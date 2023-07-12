The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

 
Share
Thursday, Feb. 1

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2

Other news
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark indulges a student media outlet with a Baylor Bear hand sign before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion
Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference.
This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gonzalo de Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in a scene from "Bird Box: Barcelona." (Andrea Resmini/Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4

2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif.

Monday, Feb. 5

2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif.

Friday, Feb. 9

San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Charlotte at Cleveland, noon

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19

Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Milwaukee at Chicago, noon

Friday, Feb. 23

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.