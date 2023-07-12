The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

 
All times Eastern
Friday, Oct. 13

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Other news
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark indulges a student media outlet with a Baylor Bear hand sign before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion
Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference.
This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gonzalo de Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in a scene from "Bird Box: Barcelona." (Andrea Resmini/Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Texas at Chicago, noon

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.