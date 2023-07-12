American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24
|All times Eastern
|Friday, Oct. 13
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 14
Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 15
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 18
Texas at Chicago, noon
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 20
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 21
San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 22
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 27
Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 29
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 31
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.