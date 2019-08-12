FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Amgen and Sysco rise while Viacom and Bank of America fall

By The Associated Press
 
Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Amgen Inc., up $9.53 to $205.78

The biotechnology company said a U.S. district court ruled in its favor in a patent dispute involving the arthritis drug Enbrel.

Sysco Corp., up $2.20 to $72.19

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

The food distributor reported a fourth quarter profit that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Viacom Inc., down $1.48 to $28.53

The entertainment company and CBS are close to a merger deal, according to media reports.

Rite Aid Corp., down 17 cents to $7.02

The struggling drugstore chain named former insurance executive Heyward Donigan as its new CEO.

ABB Ltd., up 44 cents to $18.50

The robotics and engineering company is bringing in Sandvik’s Bjorn Rosengren as its new CEO.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., down $2.56 to $20.85

The casino operator’s second quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 17 cents to $17.97

The gold mining company reported a 27% surge in gold production during the second quarter and met Wall Street’s profit forecast.

Bank of America Corp., down 69 cents to $27.64

Bond yields, which banks rely on to charge interest on loans and help drive profit, fell broadly.