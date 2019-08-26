FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Amgen to spend $13.4B on Celgene psoriasis drug Otezla

By The Associated Press
 
Celgene will unload the psoriasis treatment Otezla for $13.4 billion to help make its acquisition by fellow drugmaker Bristol-Myers pass regulatory muster.

The company plans to sell Otezla to Amgen Inc., and Bristol-Myers said Monday that it now expects the Celgene deal to close by the end of the year.

Bristol-Myers said in January that it would spend $74 billion on Celgene in a deal aimed at stocking the combined company’s development pipeline with treatments for cancer, immunology and cardiovascular issues. The companies then announced in June that they wanted to sell Otezla as part of a push to win regulatory approval.

Otezla brought in $448 million in worldwide sales for Celgene Corp. last year.

Shares of New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. jumped 5% to $49.16 before the opening bell.