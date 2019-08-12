FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
An early list of NBA games to watch this season

By The Associated Press
 
The NBA released its upcoming schedule Monday and here’s some rematches, homecomings and other games to watch during this 2019-20 NBA season :

FINALS REMATCHES

Toronto at Golden State, March 5

Golden State at Toronto, March 16

It may be a while for the Raptors and Warriors to get back together and recreate — sort of — the 2019 NBA Finals. The Raptors won’t have Kawhi Leonard or Danny Green, the Warriors won’t have Kevin Durant, Shaun Livingston or Andre Iguodala. But since these games aren’t until March, there’s a reasonable chance that Klay Thompson will be recovered from his ACL tear and back on the floor by then.

Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

WHERE’S KAWHI ...

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, Nov. 11

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, Dec. 11

The Raptors will reunite with the 2019 NBA Finals MVP relatively early this season, and it’s likely that Leonard and Green will get their championship rings — along with one last well-deserved round of applause from the Raptors’ faithful — during the December trip to Toronto.

LAKERS-CLIPPERS RIVALRY

The battle for L.A. this season could be the battle for the top spot in the Western Conference. They’ll play on opening night, Oct. 22; Christmas; Jan. 28 and then in an afternoon matchup on March 4.

MVP SHOWDOWN

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face now-former MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Oct. 24 — in Houston, the season-opener for both teams. They won’t play again until March 25 in Milwaukee.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK-THUNDER

The Houston guard will face Oklahoma City as an opponent for the first time on Oct. 28, and travel to OKC for the first time on Jan. 9.

ANTHONY DAVIS-PELICANS

Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis will see his former team for the first time when he travels to New Orleans on Nov. 27.

KYRIE IRVING-CELTICS

Nov. 27 will also be a big night for Brooklyn’s new point guard, since that’s when he’ll return to Boston for the first time as an opponent since leaving the Celtics.

KEMBA WALKER-HORNETS

He returns to Charlotte for the first time on Nov. 7, when Boston visits the Hornets.

JIMMY BUTLER-SIXERS

The new Heat forward will have a whole slew of reunions this year, including Oct. 27 when Miami goes to Minnesota and on Nov. 23 when the Heat visit Philadelphia.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports