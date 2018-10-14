FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Analysis: State’s high court candidates raised nearly $900K

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A government watchdog’s analysis finds candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court have raised nearly $900,000 this year.

The review of campaign contributions by Common Cause Ohio looked at the court’s two November races, which include an open seat and an appointed incumbent’s first high court election.

Catherine Turcer is Common Cause Ohio’s executive director. She says the court should strengthen rules allowing justices to take themselves off cases that involve contributors.

The group’s review found that Republican incumbent Justice Mary DeGenaro, appointed by Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) earlier this year, raised $269,223 since January, compared to $129,212 raised by her Democratic challenger, appeals court Judge Melody Stewart.

In the court’s open race, GOP Judge Craig Baldwin has raised $251,803, compared to $234,462 raised by his Democratic opponent, Judge Michael Donnelly.