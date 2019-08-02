FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Andy Ludwig brings evolving offense back to Utah

By JOHN COON
 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When Andy Ludwig looks out at a Utah football practice, he sees a few noticeable differences from a decade ago. The football facilities are much more elaborate. The athletes are bigger and faster.

Ludwig has similarly undergone changes as an offensive coordinator. It is reflected in how he is approaching his second stint under longtime Utes coach Kyle Whittingham.

His playbook is like a living thing.

“It’s continuing to evolve and will evolve the remainder of my career,” Ludwig said as the team opened fall camp this week. “I’m just trying to make sure we’ve got enough different schemes that fit the current roster. We’ve got a lot of talent on this roster. We’re going to pick the best plays to highlight their skills and abilities.”

Other news
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

If Ludwig’s offense can match the level of success it enjoyed when he coached for the Utes from 2005 to 2008, Utah could live up to the preseason projection that it will win the Pac-12.

During Ludwig’s first stint as offensive coordinator, the Utes twice finished second in the Mountain West Conference in passing offense. Utah led the league in total offense in 2005 (473 yards per game). The Utes finished first in scoring offense in 2008 (36.9 points per game) — the year of Utah’s BCS-busting run that ended with a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama.

Ludwig moved on to successful stints as offensive coordinator at California, San Diego State, Wisconsin, and Vanderbilt before deciding to return to Salt Lake City in January.

Whittingham welcomed back a coordinator who has an offense that fits his own coaching philosophies. He sees many of the ingredients that made the scheme successful a decade earlier still in the mix.

“There’s more similarities than differences,” Whittingham said. “Just little tweaks here and there. The route structures. Maybe some additions to the run game. But the basis and the philosophy is not much different.”

Utah’s players are embracing Ludwig’s offense with enthusiasm. It is a bit slower and features more huddles between plays than what they’ve run in the past. Still, they are seeing and absorbing aspects of the game in a whole new way.

Senior quarterback Tyler Huntley said Ludwig has helped him recognize multiple defenses better than at any other time in his football career.

“He’s teaching me things I’ve never been taught before,” Huntley said. “I continue to want to learn from him and he’s continuing to teach me. I can’t wait to see what this season has got in store for us.”

For his part, Ludwig is relishing the chance to work closely with Huntley. The quarterback threw for 1,788 yards and 12 touchdowns last season before missing the final five games with a broken collarbone. Huntley ranks 11th at Utah with 4,259 career passing yards. Ludwig feels like they’ve just scratched the surface on his true potential.

“He’s a football fanatic and works very hard at it,” Ludwig said. “He did a super job over the summer with his strength and conditioning and then studying the game. Tyler is putting himself in a position to play the best football of his career.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25