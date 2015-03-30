Andy Roxburgh named AFC’s new technical director

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh is the new technical director for the Asian Football Confederation.

AFC president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement Monday that the 71-year-old Roxburgh’s appointment would “help us further raise our game and speed up our progress.”

Roxburgh held a similar position with UEFA between 1994 and 2012. He had previously been sporting director with the Major League Soccer team New York Red Bulls, a position he left in December.

Roxburgh retired as a player in 1975 after playing more than 200 matches with five Scottish teams. He was then appointed the Scottish Football Association’s first director of coaching and was Scotland manager from 1986 to 1993, including at the 1990 World Cup and 1992 European championships.