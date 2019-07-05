FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Another big hit from Edman lifts Cardinals past Mariners 5-4

By TIM BOOTH
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Tommy Edman barely missed a go-ahead home run for the second straight game. A two-run single to score what proved to be the winning run was good enough this time.

Matt Wieters and Dexter Fowler homered, Edman came through with another key hit, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Edman put the Cardinals in front for the second straight day with a two-run single in the seventh. Edman connected for a pinch-hit three-run homer during St. Louis’ five-run ninth in a 5-2 win Wednesday night. He nearly went deep again, watching his drive down the right field line for a potential grand slam on Thursday hook foul at the last moment. Rather than be bothered by the long strike, Edman worked a nine-pitch at-bat and capitalized with a single to put the Cardinals in front.

“He sees the ball well, which is awesome. You know he’s going to give you a professional at-bat,” Fowler about Edman.

Wieters hit a solo shot in the third inning and Fowler added a two-run drive in the fourth. Daniel Ponce de Leon got his first major league win, and Carlos Martinez worked the ninth for his third save. The Cardinals took two of three in the rare interleague series.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha was charged with four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings, but the Cardinals bullpen was solid for the second straight game. Ponce de Leon (1-0) allowed one baserunner in 2 2/3 innings. Andrew Miller worked out of a jam in the eighth before Martinez finished.

Ponce de Leon said he didn’t have a good feel for his breaking pitches in the bullpen, but his fastball was sharp.

“The main thing is to get the fastball going. If I can get the fastball going I can survive out there,” he said.

J.P. Crawford and Tim Beckham homered for the Mariners, who have dropped six of seven. All-Star Daniel Vogelbach added a run-scoring single.

Seattle wasted a chance to tie the game in the eighth. The inning started with Mallex Smith hitting a liner that deflected off John Gant’s leg for a base hit. Miller then replaced Gant, and a single by Domingo Santana and a wild pitch put runners at second and third with one out.

Miller escaped the threat by striking out Vogelbach and Omar Narvaez, and got a big assist from Wieters keeping a spiked pitch to Narvaez from going to the backstop.

“On TV, it was pretty amazing,” said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, who was ejected in the fourth inning.

Seattle’s Tommy Milone (1-3) was solid for five innings following opener Matt Carasiti, but ran into trouble in the seventh. Milone was lifted after a leadoff walk and one-out single, and Matt Festa walked Wieters to load the bases. Edman barely missed a grand slam earlier in the at-bat when a deep fly ball hooked late. On the ninth pitch, Edman lined a slider into right to give St. Louis the lead.

“For two innings there in the middle of the game, we’d take the lead then I’d give it back and that’s definitely frustrating,” Milone said.

EARLY EXIT

Shildt was ejected in the fourth inning after arguing with plate umpire Rob Drake. Shildt was upset when Yairo Muñoz attempted to call time and it wasn’t granted, leading to a strike. Shildt continued to yell from the dugout and was tossed by Drake after Muñoz grounded out.

Shildt felt plenty of notice was given asking for time and that Muñoz handled the situation well. Shildt was upset about a hand gesture made by Drake after Muñoz stepped out of the batters’ box.

“I’m going to defend our guy,” Shildt said.

ON THE MOVE

Seattle added another arm to its bullpen, acquiring right-hander Matt Wisler from San Diego in exchange for cash. Wisler was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. He is 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA in 21 appearances this year.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Open a three-game series in San Francisco on Friday night. Dakota Hudson (6-4) gets the start in the opener looking to bounce back from the shortest start of his career after lasting 1 2/3 innings.

Mariners: Begin a three-game series with Oakland on Friday. Yusei Kikuchi (4-5) makes his 19th start, coming off a no-decision in his last outing against Houston when he lasted five innings.

