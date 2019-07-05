FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Anti-doping advocate Beckie Scott receives Order of Canada

 
Share

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Olympic champion Beckie Scott has received the Order of Canada for her contributions to the fight against doping.

The 2002 Olympic champion in cross-country skiing received the honor on Thursday.

Scott received her gold medal after two Russians ahead of her were disqualified for doping. She’s the chair of the athlete’s committee on the World Anti-Doping Agency. In the past year, she has encountered criticism for her unwillingness to go along with WADA’s decision to bring Russia back into compliance after a doping scandal tainted the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The 44-year-old Scott has worked on developing a Charter of Athlete Rights for WADA.

She was on the board of the organizing committee for the 2010 Vancouver Games. Scott also runs a foundation that uses sports to help indigenous youth near her home in Alberta.