Australia hasn’t announced ‘mass injections’ of mRNA vaccines for livestock

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
AP Fact Check

Australia hasn’t announced ‘mass injections’ of mRNA vaccines for livestock

AP News Verification
By ANGELO FICHERA
 
Share

CLAIM: Australia has announced plans for mass injections of mRNA vaccines into livestock.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Officials have announced no such plans and there are no mandatory vaccinations for livestock, the country’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry confirmed to The Associated Press. The claim misrepresents an announcement about research into potential mRNA vaccines for animals that could be used if disease outbreaks occur.

THE FACTS: While officials and experts have credited COVID-19 vaccines with saving millions of lives since their debut in late 2020, false and misleading claims continue to circulate daily. Among them: erroneous assertions that the mRNA vaccines or others using that technology will be administered to humans through food.

More Fact Checks
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. From left, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi, Biden, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Social media posts misconstrue Biden’s joke about selling ‘state secrets’
AP News Verification
Video does not show Sam Smith crashing through audience during a failed stage dive
FILE - Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
A story about Garth Brooks getting ‘booed off stage’ was made up. It duped the Texas governor

Social media posts this week peddled a falsehood that food animals in Australia will all soon receive mRNA vaccines.

“Australia has announced plans for mass injections of mRNA vaccines into livestock,” reads one widespread tweet.

A headline on The People’s Voice, a website known for spreading misinformation, similarly claimed: “Australia Approves Mandatory Bill Gates mRNA Vaccines for ALL Agriculture.”

But a spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry told the AP in an email that the country does not mandate vaccines for livestock and that it had made no announcement for “mass injections” of animals with mRNA shots.

The story on the People’s Voice referred to a May announcement from Meat & Livestock Australia, an industry research and marketing body that works closely with the government.

Related Coverage
Cattle await their feed at the Caldwell Farm in Turner, Maine, Thursday, May 26, 2016. Social media posts in 2023 have falsely claimed that farmers will be required to inject livestock with mRNA vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
No, farmers aren’t required to vaccinate livestock with mRNA vaccines
FILE - A line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm, March 11, 2009, outside Jerome, Idaho. Recent vaccine conspiracy theories are casting an air of fear around livestock and produce, falsely suggesting COVID-19 vaccines are going to be passed along through the food supply. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)
FACT FOCUS: COVID vaccines are not in the food supply
Pharma company Zoetis isn’t injecting wildlife with mRNA vaccines

“Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has recently funded a project to produce and test mRNA vaccines that can be rapidly mass produced in Australia in the event of a lumpy skin disease (LSD) or other exotic disease outbreak,” the announcement said.

MLA spokesperson Jack Johnston also confirmed that the government isn’t requiring livestock to receive any vaccines — and said no mRNA vaccines are currently approved for food animals in Australia.

“No livestock vaccines are ‘mandated’ for livestock in Australia,” he said in an email.

But, he said, immunizations play an important role and “can help prevent common endemic livestock diseases, leading to improved animal health, welfare and productivity.”

“We advise that producers should be aware of the endemic diseases in their region in Australia that can be prevented by vaccination and assess the risk based on previous local district and property history,” Johnston said.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.