Coast Guard did not release audio of noises from its search for the Titanic-bound submersible

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
AP Fact Check

Coast Guard did not release audio of noises from its search for the Titanic-bound submersible

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, talks to the media, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Boston, in Boston. The missing submersible Titan imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, talks to the media, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Boston, in Boston. Some on social media have erroneously claimed that officials have released audio of “banging noises” detected by teams searching for the OceanGate submersible, which the Coast Guard now says are unrelated. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By Melissa Goldin
 
Share

CLAIM: Officials have released audio of “banging” noises detected by search teams looking for the OceanGate submersible.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The U.S. Coast Guard, which is leading a search for the submersible, has not released any audio related to these efforts, a spokesperson for the military branch told The Associated Press. Underwater sounds described as “banging noises” were detected in the search area by a Canadian aircraft, but the Coast Guard now says they were likely unrelated to the missing submersible. An audio clip circulating on social media does not sound authentic, an ocean acoustics expert told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Amid the multi-day search this week for the Titan submersible, which went missing while taking five people down to the Titanic wreckage site, some social media users shared an audio clip they erroneously claimed had been released by officials.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. From left, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi, Biden, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Social media posts misconstrue Biden’s joke about selling ‘state secrets’
CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden openly admitting to selling state secrets.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context.
AP News Verification
Video does not show Sam Smith crashing through audience during a failed stage dive
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
A story about Garth Brooks getting ‘booed off stage’ was made up. It duped the Texas governor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
Game controller used in Titan submersible has not been located on the ocean floor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image.

The audio that spread online first plays a sonar-type beeping, followed by muffled banging and the the sound of splashing water. An image that combines two photos — one of an OceanGate submersible and another of the Titanic wreckage — serves as a backdrop for the audio. Text on the image states: “Here’s the audio of the knocking they caught from the submarine.”

One tweet that shared the audio had received more than 9,700 likes and more than 2,000 shares on Wednesday, before it was deleted.

The Coast Guard had said at a briefing on Wednesday that a Canadian aircraft had detected underwater sounds in the search area. Retired Navy Capt. Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said at the time that the sounds had been described as “banging noises.” But the audio itself was not released.

“The Coast Guard has not released any audio in relation to the search efforts,” Robert Hodges, a spokesperson for the military branch told the AP in an email.

Search teams heard these noises at 30-minute intervals, initially giving experts hope for finding Titan, as submarine crews unable to communicate with the surface are taught to bang on their hull to be detected by sonar.

But on Thursday, after announcing that the submersible had imploded near the site of the Titanic shipwreck and killed everyone on board, Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District said the sounds appeared to be unrelated.

“There doesn’t appear to be any connection between the noises and the location on the seafloor,” he said, in reference to the debris field.

The origin of the audio spreading on social media is unclear, but Matt Dzieciuch, an ocean acoustics expert at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told the AP it “doesn’t sound real.”

He explained that if the audio was authentic the background noises would be steadier, there would be more time between the “pings” of the sonar and that the sounds of the water would be much quieter. As for the supposed banging noises themselves, Dzieciuch described them as “exceptionally clear” for allegedly coming from the depths of the ocean.

“I would have thought it would be a little bit more muddled than that,” he said.

Titan disappeared on Sunday in a remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean while carrying five people bound for the wreckage of the Titanic. Its passengers included a renowned Titanic expert, a world-record holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and OceanGate CEO and pilot of the expedition Stockton Rush.

The Coast Guard said on Thursday that efforts to recover the remains of Titan and its passengers were ongoing.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.